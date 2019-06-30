Talks scheduled: Man United star could take major step towards transfer this week as asking price lowered

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly set for crunch talks with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the week ahead.

The France international’s future continues to dominate headlines this summer as speculation suggests he could be on the move after three years at Old Trafford.

There’s no denying Pogba has not been at his best as a United player and many fans would probably not be too bothered about seeing the back of him.

And the latest from the Sun is that Pogba will now beg Solskjaer to be allowed a move away as Real Madrid and his former club Juventus show an interest in him, though no concrete offer has yet been made by either club.

The 26-year-old would undoubtedly be a tempting purchase for most top clubs around Europe, having shown himself to be world class in the right setting, as he was in his first spell with Juventus, as well as with the French national team throughout his career.

It’s not worked out for Pogba at Man Utd, but there may still be time for him to revive his career with a big move away this summer.

The Sun claim that United would likely ask for around £120million to let Pogba go, so it remains to be seen if Real or Juve can come up with that much for him.

Still, it does seem MUFC have lowered their demands for Pogba as it was claimed earlier in the summer by the Telegraph that he’d cost £160m.