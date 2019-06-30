Club to take major step towards clinching Manchester United transfer raid

Inter Milan are reportedly planning to sell two players to help them afford the transfer of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Belgium international did not have the best of times at Old Trafford last season, scoring only 15 goals in 45 games in all competitions, and finding himself increasingly out of favour towards the end of the campaign.

Still, prior to joining United, Lukaku was regarded as one of Europe’s most clinical finishers after an impressive spell at Everton, and he could now get the chance to revive his career with Inter.

According to the Sun, the Italian giants are now preparing to sell Joao Mario and Dalbert in a bid to raise funds for what could be quite an expensive signing.

The report explains that Inter could bring in a combined £62m from offloading the pair, with Lukaku expected to cost around £75m.

The 26-year-old makes sense as a target for new Inter boss Antonio Conte, whose playing style might be more suited to getting the best out of the player.