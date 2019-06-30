£40m star opens up about his future amid Manchester United transfer links

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has appeared to play down talk of a transfer this summer despite strong recent links with Manchester United.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper looks a top talent and could well be an upgrade on David de Gea after his major dip in form for the Red Devils last season.

The Independent recently linked Onana as a £40million target for Man Utd, whilst also stating he’s attracted interest from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, speaking about his situation to Voetbal International, the Cameroon international seemed to make it clear he wanted to continue to develop and achieve success at Ajax.

“It is important to me that I play at a good level and that I can continue to develop,” he said.

‘I am still young and with Ajax we have just proved how much we can achieve with this club. It will not be easy to surpass that. But I want to fight for new success with Ajax.”

In fairness, there seems little reason to leave the Amsterdam giants right now after their tremendous success last season.

Erik ten Hag’s impressive young side won the Eredivisie title and also dumped out big names like Real Madrid and Juventus on their way to a surprise run to the Champions League semi-finals, where they were unlucky to lose to Tottenham.

United fans will now just have to hope De Gea stays at Old Trafford and gets back to his best if Onana isn’t looking a likely contender to come in this summer.