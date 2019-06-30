Manchester United surprisingly tell exciting youngster he can seal transfer away

Manchester United have reportedly made the surprise decision to tell exciting young right-back Diogo Dalot that he can leave the club in this transfer window.

The Red Devils have just signalled that Dalot may not be high up in their plans in the season ahead by signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in a big-money move.

With Antonio Valencia leaving Man Utd at the end of the season, Dalot could perhaps have hoped to become first choice in 2019/20, but his hopes now seem to have been dashed.

According to the Evening Standard, the 20-year-old has been told he’s free to leave, in a move that may frustrate a number of MUFC supporters.

The club have, after all, held on to the likes of Ashley Young, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling for a long time despite continued below-par displays, even recently handing new contracts to some of these players.

Dalot looks worth giving a chance to, and another recent report from the Standard claimed he might be tried out in different positions by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season.