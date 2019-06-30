Manchester United submit bid for £70m-rated star, £5.3m-a-year contract offered as rivals pull out of transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made a bid of around £31.4million to Sporting Lisbon for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

According to the latest update from Nicolo Schira, however, the Portuguese giants want more than this, while a £5.3m-a-year contract is also on the table to Fernandes.

#ManchesterUnited have offered to #Sporting €35M for #BrunoFernandes. Contacts ongoing, but Sporting want more. For him is ready a contract by €6M at year plus bonuses. #transfers #MUFC #mutd — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 30, 2019

The 24-year-old has long been linked with Man Utd and other top clubs this summer, though the Express have today claimed that Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham now seem to have distanced themselves from the deal.

This seemingly leaves United alone in the running now, with Schira not mentioning any other clubs as talks with the Red Devils and Sporting ongoing.

However, MUFC have majorly low-balled Sporting with their bid, with it being recently claimed by A Bola, as translated by the Sun, that his club want closer to £70m for their star player.

That seems fair enough given the Portugal international scored 28 goals from midfield last season, as well as providing 14 assists.

Those are numbers most top forwards would dream of, and if United could end up adding that kind of quality to their midfield options it could be huge in their bid to close the gap on the likes of City, Liverpool and Spurs next season.

Quite why those clubs seem to have abandoned their pursuit of this signing is not clear, but it should come as very encouraging news for United.