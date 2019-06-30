What Manchester United have told Antoine Griezmann in late bid to hijack Barcelona transfer

Manchester United are reportedly trying an audacious late attempt to hijack Antoine Griezmann’s transfer to Barcelona.

The Atletico Madrid forward has long been linked with a big move to the Nou Camp after showing himself to be one of the finest attacking players in the world in recent years.

However, Man Utd could certainly also do with a signing like Griezmann to come in and strengthen their squad as the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku have been majorly disappointing with their performances in the last season and a half.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils are now trying to ensure they can lure Griezmann to Old Trafford instead by telling the France international he might not be first choice at Barcelona due to their possible bid to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

If United could pull this off it would be an incredible move, but the Sun also suggests they’re up against it as the 28-year-old has already agreed terms with Barca, who are set to trigger his release clause next week.

MUFC fans will now surely be hoping there’s a chance these reported efforts can see Griezmann change his mind late on and head to the Premier League instead.

United have only signed two youngsters in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, so could do with a marquee purchase like this to turn them into title contenders again.