Manchester United could reportedly be ready to sell Paul Pogba if they receive a transfer fee of around £150million this summer.

The France international has not had the best of times at Old Trafford since his big move from Juventus in 2016, and many United fans would probably not shed a tear if he left this summer.

It seems Man Utd are prepared for this eventuality, having made a list of three potential replacements earlier in this transfer window.

This is according to the Evening Standard, who list those three players as Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen, Leicester City’s James Maddison and Monaco’s Youri Tielemans.

The same report claims £150m could be enough for United to offload Pogba, and that should give them enough to sign one of those three stars as his replacement.

The Daily Mirror recently claimed Eriksen could cost £100m to sign from rivals Tottenham, and they stated he’d be keen on the move to MUFC. The Standard claim he could cost less than that due to his contract situation, but one imagines he’d cost more for a Premier League rival, while Eden Hazard recently moved for a fee that could total more than that (£150m, according to BBC Sport) despite being in a similar contract situation at Chelsea.

Maddison would probably be cheaper, with the Independent linking him with United for around £60m.

Tielemans, meanwhile, could be a real bargain, costing just £36m if the Red Devils are successful with that bid as reported by DH.

United fans would probably be content with any of them, with Eriksen the most proven at his level and thereby the most expensive, but with the other two outstanding young talents seemingly available for very reasonable prices.