Manchester City and PSG interested in signing Juventus star

Premier League giants Manchester City and French champions PSG are two of the teams that are interested in signing one of Juventus’ key first-team stars this summer.

According to Football Italia via Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà; Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and MLS giants New York City have all made enquiries to Juventus over the availability of Leonardo Bonucci.

As per the report, Guardiola regards the stalwart as one of the best central defenders in the world, the 32-year-old would be a like-for-like replacement for City legend Vincent Kompany.

The pair are very similar in their no-nonsense approach to defending and Bonucci has years of experience at the highest level, the Italian could play the role that Kompany did in passing on wisdom to some of the club’s younger players.

However, City will have to battle with mega-rich French giants PSG in order to land the star’s signature, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Parisians offered the defender €7m a year in wages.

Should Juventus land the signing of superstar youngster Matthijs de Ligt, the 32-year-old’s future with the Italian giants could become uncertain.

Maurizio Sarri is keen on keeping the veteran with the ‘Old Lady, the report highlights that former Chelsea boss phoned the defender to give him assurances over his place in the team.