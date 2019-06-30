Manchester United still considering swoop for world class attacker despite £314M price tag

Man United are reportedly still considering making an offer for PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe despite the French giants slapping a £314M (€350M) price tag onto the player’s head.

Mbappe has become one of the most sought-after players in world football in recent times, with the 20-year-old impressing both fans and critics alike with his brilliant performances for both PSG and France.

In 2018, Mbappe helped PSG win three domestic trophies, as well as playing a huge part in Les Bleus’ World Cup win.

And it unsurprising to hear that this form has seen a number of club’s take an interest in signing the forward.

According to Don Balon, PSG have recently placed a new £314M price tag into Mbappe’s head, however despite, Man United, as well as Man City and Real Madrid, are all still in the hunt for the player.

The report also states that following this, United are considering making a swoop for the forward, news that will be good to hear for all Red Devils fans.

United could definitely do with signing a player of Mbappe’s quality, however paying £314M for him seems a bit steep, even when you take into account the ability and potential the player has in his locker.

Mbappe definitely has the potential to win numerous Ballon D’Or awards in the near future, however whether United will see this as a good reason to spend so much on him remains to be seen.