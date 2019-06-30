Deal close? Champions League striker convinced he’s set for imminent West Ham transfer

West Ham fans can rejoice as it looks like they’re closing in on the signing of Porto striker Moussa Marega in an exciting summer swoop.

According to a report from Sports Lens, the experienced Mail international is convinced he’s set to get a move to the Hammers this summer in a likely £31million move.

Manuel Pellegrini could do with this kind of quality up front as the likes of Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic were not at their best last season.

Meanwhile, Andy Carroll’s long-term injury troubles have put his West Ham future in some doubt, and Marega could be a major upgrade.

The 28-year-old has a fine record of 41 goals in 85 games for Porto, having represented the club at Champions League level in that time.

That kind of experience could be invaluable for WHUFC as they’ll hope to climb the table next season and perhaps try to break into that top six if the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have below-par seasons as seems likely.