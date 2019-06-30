Manchester United considering ambitious €350m transfer investment as club respond to player hint

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs considering investing an incredible €350million in the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The France international is one of the best players in the world already despite still only being 20 years of age, having won three Ligue 1 titles and the World Cup in just three full seasons playing first-team football.

According to Don Balon, PSG are concerned about the Mbappe situation, however, following his quotes at the end of the season that hinted he was open to a new challenge, leading to them setting this mammoth asking price in case clubs pursue a transfer.

“I would like to thank the players, the coach, the club again. It’s important for me because I come to a first or a second turning point in my career,” he said when collecting an award, as quoted by Goal.

“I discovered a lot of things here. I feel it’s time to have more responsibility. I hope it may be Paris Saint-Germain, it will be with great pleasure, or it may be elsewhere for a new project, but I would like to say thank you.”

He later added: “I said what I had to say. When you are in such an occasion you can send messages, I think I have sent mine.

“If I speak more it will be too much and that is not the message I wish to send.”

It’s fair to say things might not have worked out as expected for Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, with PSG winning two domestic titles in an unbalanced league, and making next to no progress in the Champions League.

Still, it would be extremely ambitious for Man Utd to try to lure the youngster to Old Trafford in their current state, with the club out of the Champions League this season and with no silverware in their last two campaigns.

Of course, the Red Devils do remain one of the biggest names in world football and also one of the richest, having lured plenty of big-name signings to the club in recent years, despite their relative downfall since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Don Balon also link Manchester City and Real Madrid as being among the clubs not put off by PSG’s €350m asking price for Mbappe, and both perhaps seem more realistic, especially Real Madrid with their history of ‘Galactico’ signings.