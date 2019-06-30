Bid prepared: Manchester United line up £50million transfer swoop after making checks on box-to-box star

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to make a bid to seal the surprise transfer of Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

The 24-year-old has been a top performer for Villa, though that was in the Championship last season as he helped them win promotion to the Premier League.

McGinn previously played for Hibs in the Scottish Premiership, but that’s still a long way off the level of the English top flight.

Still, Man Utd have apparently made background checks on the Scotland international and are preparing to make their move, according to the Sun.

It could be a pricey one, however, as the report states Villa want as much as £50million for a player they signed for just £2.75m a year ago.

That would be quite the profit by the Midlands outfit, but most MUFC fans will likely be scratching their heads at this surprise rumour.

While McGinn does look to have quality, he surely isn’t worth that amount of money based on his performances just yet.

United do seem to have changed their transfer strategy a great deal this summer, but many would surely feel this is a step too far in a bid to unearth up-and-coming British talent.