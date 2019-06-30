Deal today: Newcastle United tipped to beat West Ham to QUALITY bargain transfer

Newcastle United are reportedly in with a real shot of beating Premier League rivals West Ham to the signing of Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson.

The 24-year-old is available for just £18million this summer in what looks a potential bargain, and the deal could be done as soon as today, according to Sport Witness.

Sanson would be an ideal addition for this struggling Newcastle side, who need to spend wisely this summer if they are to climb the table next season – especially after the departure of Rafael Benitez as manager.

Sanson seems a good fit for the Magpies, though West Ham have also been linked strongly with the Frenchman in recent times.

However, Sport Witness suggest they’ve now fallen behind in the running for the player’s signature.

That’ll come as good news to Newcastle fans, who need some positive headlines right now after continued difficulties behind the scenes at St James’ Park.