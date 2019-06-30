Tottenham expected to beat Manchester United to £60million transfer

Tottenham are reportedly expected to complete the £60million transfer of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele ahead of Manchester United and others.

The France international has been recently linked strongly with Spurs, though the Daily Mirror also recently linked Man Utd as one of his main suitors.

Ndombele was one of Europe’s finest midfield players last season, establishing himself as a hugely exciting young talent who surely has a big future at the very highest level.

The latest from the Evening Standard is that the 22-year-old is expected to join Tottenham for £60m, which sounds like a lot but will surely end up looking like a bargain in a few years’ time.

Spurs could do with a top class replacement for Mousa Dembele, who recently left for the Chinese Super League, with Ndombele surely an upgrade on the likes of Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama and Moussa Sissoko in the middle of the park.

United could also have done with Ndombele’s presence in their squad, with the Red Devils in dire need of an upgrade on the ageing Nemanja Matic, while last summer’s big signing Fred hasn’t really worked out, and Ander Herrera is leaving on a free transfer.