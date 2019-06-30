Photo: Jordan Henderson gets brilliant new tattoo to commemorate Liverpool’s recent Champions League win

As if Liverpool fans didn’t love Jordan Henderson enough already, they’re going to adore him even more after seeing this!

Following the Reds’ Champions League final win against Spurs earlier this month, the Liverpool captain has now decided to get a tattoo commemorating the club’s sixth European Cup.

The tattoo can be seen down below. As football tattoos go, that’s pretty decent looking from Henderson.

Mr Liverpool just edged a little closer to becoming an Anfield legend following this one!