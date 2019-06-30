One Manchester United star has sent manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a message after reports suggested that the ace was deemed surplus to requirements by the Norwegian.

According to Mirror Football, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deemed Portuguese ace Diogo Dalot surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, Dalot’s chances of making the right-back spot his own at United look massively unlikely following the marquee signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United confirmed Wan-Bissaka’s arrival yesterday, according to BBC Sport, the England youth international joined from Crystal Palace in a deal worth £50m.

Following the rumours and question marks over his place in the team following Wan-Bissaka’s arrival, Dalot posted pictures of himself training hard ahead of the new season – alongside the caption “Nothing but hard work, waiting for the new season to kick off.”

Check out Dalot’s post on Twitter below:

Nothing but hard work, waiting for the new season to kick off! ? @ManUtd ?? pic.twitter.com/LsLrIJMc2X — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) June 30, 2019

Dalot looks worth giving a chance to, and another recent report from the Standard claimed he might be tried out in different positions by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season.

Check out some reaction from fans to Dalot’s post:

Shut down the rumours and keep up the good work Diogo. You’re here to stay and we are here for you ? — Utd Movement ? (@UtdMovement) June 30, 2019

Don’t listen to those people who spread fake news that Manchester United want you out.

We want to see you at Manchester United — Queen ? (@254_Queen) June 30, 2019

You are already a genuine favourite with the fans, work hard and stay with us, you have all of us behind you — Mike Hutcherson (@MikeHutcherson5) June 30, 2019

Smashing the bullshit rumours in style,man like diogo?? — Aditya (@AJAditya07) June 30, 2019

Good way to squash the rumours. ?? — Olamide ??? (@MR_LAMIDE) June 30, 2019

Keep fighting, and don’t listen to the rumors ?? — ????? (@iiimusaed) June 30, 2019



Dalot’s response to rumours of his exit can only be praised at this stage, fans would much rather that the now possibly out-of-favour star shows commitment and desire to earn a chance in the first-team – rather than sit on the sidelines and do nothing.

United would be taking a major risk in writing the 20-year-old off after a difficult debut season, the Red Devils just need to work on a way to tap into the youngster’s potential soon – Dalot’s versatility certainly makes him a valuable squad member for the Manchester outfit.

Update – Dalot’s post could simply be a motivational pre-season message to fans, the report which suggested his exit was originally written by the Evening Standard, it seems as though they made an error and have since changed Dalot for Matteo Darmian. Given that Darmian has been cast aside from United’s first-team it’s not surprising to see that the club are pushing him towards the exit door.