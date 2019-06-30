Manchester United’s summer could be majorly affected by transfer news regarding Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The France international has long been known to be a free agent this summer after a row with PSG over a new contract last season, which actually saw him excluded from Thomas Tuchel’s first-team for the second half of the campaign.

And now, according to Sky Sports, citing Sky in Italy, Rabiot looks to have agreed personal terms on a free transfer to Juventus.

The Italian giants are the masters of this, having landed so many big names for nothing in recent times, including Andrea Pirlo, Dani Alves, Sami Khedira, Emre Can and Aaron Ramsey.

Rabiot should be a fine signing, but Manchester United could be disappointed to miss out as the Independent recently suggested he was high up on their list of midfield targets for this summer.

This makes sense given both his quality as an upgrade on someone like Nemanja Matic, as well as his availability on a free no doubt making him tempting for most big clubs.

Adrien Rabiot’s Juventus transfer sparks Paul Pogba doubt

This could also have major repercussions with regards to United star Paul Pogba, whose future has been in doubt for some time.

The 26-year-old has struggled in his three years at Old Trafford since joining from Juventus, and he’s been linked with a return to the Serie A giants this summer.

The Daily Mirror recently claimed Pogba had told old Juve team-mates that he wanted to come back, while Don Balon claimed the club were prepared to make a big-money bid for him.

However, if they’re now signing Rabiot, having also signed Ramsey this summer, there is surely no more room for another midfield player like Pogba.

Pogba has also been linked with Real Madrid by Mundo Deportivo and others, so it could be that he’ll have other options if a return to Turin doesn’t work out.

Ivan Rakitic transfer alternative for Manchester United

With Rabiot surely now not happening, it’s unsurprising to see links with other midfielders growing.

Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic appears to now be the priority, with Sport claiming the Red Devils have made an offer for the experienced Croatia international.

Rakitic’s place at the Nou Camp may now be under threat after Barca signed youngster Frenkie de Jong from Ajax.