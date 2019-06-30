Solskjaer requests transfer of €50m star due to concern over current Manchester United player

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic to replace Paul Pogba.

The France international continues to be linked with Real Madrid and Juventus, and this has led to the Red Devils making an offer for Rakitic, according to Sport.

The report explains that Solskjaer has been left ‘uneasy’ about the Pogba situation, prompting the club to step up their pursuit of a replacement.

However, their opening bid has been rejected and Sport claim Barca will hold out for more like €50million for the experienced Croatia international.

While Rakitic is a different style of player to Pogba, it makes sense that Man Utd might be keen on adding someone like him to their current squad.

Solskjaer has signed two young and inexperienced players this summer in the form of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and the squad could perhaps now do with more of a proven winner like Rakitic.

The 31-year-old has won the lot in his time at the Nou Camp, and could also be ideal to fill that void left by club legend Michael Carrick, who retired just over a year ago.

Nemanja Matic and Fred haven’t really been able to step up in his place, but Rakitic is a similar style of player who could use his smart ball-playing skills to help Solskjaer’s side build from deep better than they have been.

It remains to be seen, however, if Pogba will definitely get a move away this summer, but one imagines this won’t be the last we hear in terms of Rakitic to United transfer rumours.