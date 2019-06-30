Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Ed Woodward and Red Devils chiefs to secure the signing of this top Premier League talent next week.

According to the Daily Star, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Manchester United’s hierarchy to secure the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff next week.

It’s understood that Longstaff is a priority target for the Norwegian, it’s even reported that the 46-year-old sent scouts to watch the talented Englishman on three occasions last season.

A report from the Daily Mail last night suggested that the Premier League giants were set to make an opening bid of £15m plus add-ons for the midfielder. The Star suggests that Solskjaer would like United chiefs to skip the formalities and meet the Magpies’ asking price of around £20m plus add-ons.

It’s understood that Solskjaer wants the deal to be done in the next week so that Longstaff can travel with the rest of United’s squad when they leave for their pre-season tour on July 8.

Longstaff made nine Premier League appearances for the Tyneside club last season after breaking through into the first-team under Rafa Benitez, whilst the ace may be inexperienced – he’s shown in his limited outings that he has all the raw talent to develop into a top player in the future.

Longstaff’s signing would also fit Solskjaer’s plan to bring young and hungry players to Old Trafford, as he looks to complete a major overhaul of United’s squad this summer.

The Magpies midfielder would be following in the footsteps of highly-rated youngsters Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Premier League giants confirmed Wan-Bissaka’s transfer from Crystal Palace yesterday, according to BBC Sport, the deal is worth a staggering £50m – £45m of which is being paid up front to Palace.

United certainly need to make a quality addition in central-midfield before next season stars, the ageing Nemanja Matic has been inconsistent for the side, superstar Paul Pogba is hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons and failing to live up to expectations and fan favourite Ander Herrera is leaving the club once his contract expires this summer.

Marquee signing Fred has also struggled to hit the ground running for the Red Devils, United will be hoping that the Brazilian impresses next season or another big-money signing will have turned into a flop for the side.

Longstaff has looked very reliable in the games he’s played for Newcastle, the ace seems like a very well-rounded central midfielder and it looks as though he is more than capable on both the attacking and defensive sides of the pitch. United are in desperate need of a cool, calm and composed box-to-box midfielder.

Does Longstaff have what it takes to flourish at Old Trafford?