One of the Champions League’s breakout stars last season has handed a boost to Premier League and La Liga giants by snubbing a move in favour of a switch to a big club.

Ajax star Hakim Ziyech has handed Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal a major boost in their pursuit of his signature by turning downing a move to Spanish side Sevilla in favour of a move to a ‘big club’.

Ziyech’s decision to knock back Sevilla’s attempt was reported by Moroccan journalist Jalal Bounouar:

The Mirror report that Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing the Moroccan star, the report also highlights via Dutch outlet De Telegraaf that Ajax have set an asking price of just £31.2m (€35m) for the attacking midfielder.

At just over £30m, a move for Ziyech could prove to be a bargain for the Reds or the Gunners, the 26-year-old starred for for Ajax as they defied the odds to reach the Champions League Semi-Finals last season.

Ziyech was phenomenal last season. In 43 appearances across all competitions last season, the star managed to score 19 goals and provide 16 assists to his teammates.

Off the back of their Champions League triumph Liverpool will be looking to bolster their squad with quality additions, the Reds will also be looking to add more depth as this was arguably their major shortcoming in their defeat to Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery should be doing whatever it takes to land Ziyech, the attacking midfielder is coming off of the most productive season of his career and the Gunners have lacked a spark since superstar playmaker Mesut Ozil hit a rough patch over the last year.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal will have the chance to keep a closer eye on Ziyech in the coming weeks as the star is currently away with Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations, the ‘Atlas Lions’ have made a flying start to the competition by winning their opening two games.

If Ziyech can help fire his country to the latter stages of this summer’s competition – interest in the star from Europe’s elite will only intensify.