Talks soon: Leeds United set to OPEN talks with Lazio over transfer of ex-Premier League star

Leeds United look set to open talks with Serie A giants Lazio regarding a move for striker Felipe Caicedo, who used to play for Man City.

According to ImperioFutbolec, Leeds are very interested in bringing the forward to Elland Road this summer, with it also being stated that negotiations over a move for the player could start up in the coming days.

Leeds came agonisingly close to sealing promotion last year, as they lost in the play-off semi finals to Derby, who themselves went on to lose to Aston Villa in the final.

The club currently have stars like Patrick Bamford and Kemar Roofe to choose from in attack, thus we can’t really see why they’d need a player like Caicedo in their ranks.

However, if the club were to sign Caicedo this summer, and get promoted to the Premier League next season, they’d have a player with experience of playing in England’s top division on their hands.

Caicedo has previously played for Man City, where he scored seven times in 35 appearances, before moving onto a number of clubs, such as Sporting Lisbon, Espanyol and his current side, Lazio.

If Leeds are serious about getting promotion from the Championship side next year, it may be wise to bring in Caicedo this summer, even if it’s just to bolster their striking options.