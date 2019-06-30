Video: Adrien Rabiot arrives in Turin ahead of medical as Juventus close in on completing free transfer

French international Adrien Rabiot has arrived in Turin for his medical with Juventus as the Italian giants look to complete a free transfer for the player.

According to CalcioMercato, Juve are edging ever close to signing the midfielder, with the player now in Italy to undergo a medical before signing for the Serie A outfit.

As per the Mirror, Rabiot it set to move for absolutely nothing due to his contract with PSG running down.

And it looks like Juve have fully won the race to sign the player should this video be anything to go off…