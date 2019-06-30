Video: Andres Iniesta rolls back the years with sublime 25-yard strike for Vissel Kobe

Andres Iniesta showed he very much still has it today, as the Spaniard scored a sublime 25-yard strike for Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta, who made a name for himself during his long stint at Barcelona, showed that age is just a number as he bagged a superb goal for his current side Vissel Kobe.

After the ball was cleared from a cross, it found it’s way to the feet of Iniesta, who composed himself before firing into the top corner.

It’s goals like this which make us think that the midfielder left the Nou Camp a little too earlier in his career…