Video: Jesus Vallejo somehow escapes red card following awful tackle in Spain U21’s vs Germany

Jesus Vallejo can count his lucky stars tonight, as the Real Madrid defender somehow managed to avoid being sent off after he committed a horrible foul in Spain U21’s match vs Germany.

With the score at 1-0, Spain could’ve found themselves down to 10 men, after Vallejo made a horrible challenge, however the defender managed to somehow get away with just a yellow.

If Spain go on to win this, one wonders whether Germany would’ve won had Vallejo rightly been given a red card for this challenge, and not the yellow he was actually given.