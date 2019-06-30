Napoli star Fabian Ruiz has scored a stunning solo goal to hand Spain’s Under-21s the lead against Germany in tonight’s Under-21s European Championships final.

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring for Spain in tonight’s Under-21s Euros final against Germany in stunning style, the 23-year-old star picked up the ball just past the halfway line and the star surged towards goal before curling a lovely strike into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

The talented Real Betis academy graduate has become an important player for Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli, the versatile star was involved in nine goals in 27 Serie A appearances.

Check out the goal below:

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL, what a fabulous goal from Ruiz ???????? Spain 1-0 Germany Via: our main account @goalstv3 #EuroU21 #spager pic.twitter.com/7myelpW8kd — CAF with goalstv (@CafWith) June 30, 2019

Fabian has recently broke through into Spain’s senior squad, winning two caps in recent months, the midfielder’s crucial strike today will certainly impress the Spanish Football Federation’s hierarchy.

The Napoli star certainly deserves a place in La Furia Roja’s next squad after this strike.