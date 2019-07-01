£25m+ rated Liverpool star’s representatives in talks with Euro giants over Anfield exit

Liverpool could reportedly see defensive stalwart Dejan Lovren move on this summer as his representatives are in Italy to discuss a move to AC Milan.

The 29-year-old joined the Merseyside giants in 2014, and has since gone on to make 170 appearances for the club to play a key role in getting them into the position that they’re currently in.

Appearances were hard to come by last season though with Virgil van Dijk a mainstay in the heart of the defence, while the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip pushed Lovren down the pecking order.

It appears as though the Croatian international could be moving closer to the exit door as the Daily Mail, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, report that his representatives are in Milan on Monday as they were seen leaving the HQ of the Italian giants who have been linked with a swoop this summer, as seen in the video below.

Among the names who are said to be represented by agent Vlado Lemic, Lovren is one of them and so it’s suggested that the defensive stalwart may well have been the subject of the meeting between Pedrag Mijatovic and Milan officials.

It’s added that Lovren will command a price-tag of over £25m, and so it remains to be seen if that’s a figure that the Rossoneri are willing to splash out to bolster their defensive options.

New coach Marco Giampaolo will perhaps be looking for experience and leadership alongside captain Alessio Romagnoli to form a solid foundation in his first season in charge.

Milan also have Mattia Caldara coming back from a serious injury next season, although the exits of Cristian Zapata and Ignazio Abate leave them with voids to fill at the back and so Lovren could be a key solution for them.

From Liverpool’s perspective, with Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip battling it out for a starting berth coupled with the addition of youngster Sepp van den Berg last week, it would appear as though they are well set in that department and can afford to offload Lovren to perhaps reinvest that fee back into the squad.