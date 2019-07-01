AC Milan transfer news: Second summer signing imminent, €20m target to undergo medical in next 24 hours

AC Milan are reportedly closing in on the signing of Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez after he arrived in Italy on Monday evening ahead of undergoing his medical.

The 21-year-old struggled to make his mark at the Bernabeu as after making 23 appearances in the 2017/18 campaign, he was sent out on loan to Real Sociedad last year.

However, the Rossoneri have seemingly seen enough to be convinced that the left-back can play a key role in their long-term future, with MilanNews noting last week that he will follow Rade Krunic to San Siro to become their second signing of the summer.

Further, it’s suggested that it will be a €20m deal, which arguably suits both sides as Real Madrid begin to balance the books following their busy summer so far, while Milan reinforce a key area of their squad with a player that perhaps fits new coach Marco Giampaolo’s plans better than those already at his disposal.

Nevertheless, with Ricardo Rodriguez, Diego Laxalt and Ivan Strinic already part of the squad, it would be a surprise to see all three remain should Hernandez’s move go through as expected.

As noted by respected Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio in his tweet below, the Frenchman has now arrived in Italy and he will undergo his medical in the next 24 hours with further developments expected by Tuesday night.

After withdrawing from the Europa League next season following an agreement with UEFA over FFP breaches, Milan seemingly have a bit more flexibility on the transfer market this summer but it remains to be seen what other changes are made as Giampaolo looks to stamp his mark on the group ahead of implementing his own style of play and ideas on the squad.