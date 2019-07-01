Video: Glastonbury fan Alex goes viral with Thiago Silva performance, PSG star now wants to meet him

A fan at Glastonbury called Alex has gone viral with this incredible performance alongside Dave of a track called Thiago Silva.
Named after the Paris Saint-Germain defender, he’s now responded to Alex’s remarkable showing at Glastonbury and wants to meet him.
Alex you absolute legend ?
This kid just smashed @Santandave1 x @ajtracey’s ‘Thiago Silva’ live at #Glastonbury2019 #BBCGlasto ????? pic.twitter.com/psgEjfFVQ5
Watch above as Dave picks Alex out of the crowd to perform his song with him, as he’s wearing a PSG shirt with Thiago Silva’s name and number on it.
It was a memorable moment from this year’s festival, and now Alex has a very big fan in the form of Silva himself!
Me ajudem a encontrar o Alex!
