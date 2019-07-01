Arsenal fans CONVINCED Adidas have hinted at major £25million Gunners signing

Adidas have caused a real stir on Twitter today that has loads of Arsenal fans convinced their club could be clinching the transfer of Hakim Ziyech this summer.

The Ajax attacking midfielder was a world class performer for the Eredivisie giants last season, helping them win the title in Holland and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

And now, Adidas have posted a picture of their new Arsenal strip with Ziyech’s name on the back…

@Ziyechh22 This is home. Welcome to the squad.

Now it’s time to seal the deal – order your new home shirt here: https://t.co/PYv2tn5ZN8#DareToCreate pic.twitter.com/unYUrBzTrp — adidas UK (@adidasUK) July 1, 2019

However, there appears to be a perfectly reasonable explanation as it’s in response to someone with Ziyech in their Twitter username.

Many Gooners, though, still think it could be a deliberate clue about a move for the Morocco international…

Ziyech has signed for Arsenal?????? — Andy R (@ghost_of_kicks) July 1, 2019

Excuse me? Arsenal signed Ziyech? — d. (@aj_bool) July 1, 2019