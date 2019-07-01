Menu

Video: Arsenal given warning about pursuing potential £100million transfer

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has fired a warning to his old club about their rumoured transfer pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivory Coast international has been a top class performer for Palace down the years, but it looks like he might be an expensive purchase this summer.

The Mail have linked Zaha with Arsenal but claim Palace want around £100million, and Parlour has questioned if the Gunners should spend that much on one player.

Unlike many of their rivals, the north Londoners cannot really afford big-money glamour signings of this type, with Parlour also pointing out that other areas of the squad also need strengthening.

Bringing in Zaha would almost certainly mean player sales from this current squad, and would hurt Arsenal’s chances of signing the defenders they so badly need.

