Arsenal could reportedly land Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir for just £30m this summer, which would fall into their touted transfer budget.

The 25-year-old enjoyed another impressive season last year, as he bagged 12 goals and nine assists in 39 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

However, he has moved closer to the expiration of his current contract without signing a new deal, as his current agreement with Lyon will expire in 12 months time.

That perhaps plays a huge part in why The Mirror are suggesting that not only are Arsenal said to be keen on the French international, but that he could be available for just £30m this summer.

It’s added that Liverpool were linked with completing a swoop for him last summer for almost double the price, and while that switch fell through due to an injury concern, it remains to be seen if anything comes between Fekir making a surprise move to north London instead.

It seems to make sense for Arsenal though, as with talkSPORT noting that they have a limited transfer budget of just £40m this summer, that would be enough to cover the signing of Fekir and still have some leftover to address another weakness in the squad while player sales could help raise more funds.

One thing that is for certain, it sounds like a much more realistic chance of being a successful pursuit than continuing to chase £80m-rated Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, as per Football London, who note Arsenal have bid just half of that price-tag.

Time will tell if Arsenal move for Fekir or not, but at that price and with the quality that he possesses, it’s surely a deal that Unai Emery will find hard to turn down in order to bolster his attacking options, even though it’s his defence that the Spanish tactician should be focusing on given the leaky backline he had last season was such a glaring weakness.