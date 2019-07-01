Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno looks to be set for a squad number change in the 2019/20 season.

With the retirement of Petr Cech, Leno has now taken the number one shirt, if this photo below from today’s kit launch is anything to go by.

Arsenal’s new number 1??. ?? pic.twitter.com/RYX39xH8Js — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) July 1, 2019

It makes sense that the German shot-stopper might make that change as he is surely now the clear first choice for Unai Emery’s side.

He follows some club legends such as David Seaman and Jens Lehmann in wearing the number one jersey, and some notable flops like Manuel Almunia and Wojciech Szczesny.