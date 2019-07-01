Barcelona are reportedly eager to announce Antoine Griezmann’s arrival in a €120m deal from Atletico Madrid ahead of pre-season training next week.

Although the Catalan giants successfully defended their La Liga title last season, the manner of their exit from the Champions League coupled with defeat in the Copa del Rey final were two major red marks against their campaign.

In turn, in order to edge closer to their objectives next season, coach Ernesto Valverde could see the hierarchy look to strengthen his squad this summer, with one name in particular continuing to be heavily linked.

As noted by ESPN, after his release clause dropped to €120m on July 1, Barcelona are now keen to wrap up a deal for Griezmann and hope to make an announcement next week before pre-season starts.

It remains to be seen if talks between the clubs and with the player progress that quickly, but it would be an ideal situation for Barcelona as it would give Griezmann the maximum time possible to settle in with his new teammates and adapt to the style of play that will be demanded from him at the Nou Camp.

The 28-year-old enjoyed another productive campaign last year, taking his tallies for Atleti up to 133 goals and 50 assists in 257 games.

However, after announcing last month that he would be leaving the Wanda Metropolitano this summer, it remains to be seen how quickly a deal can be completed and announced to give Barcelona their latest marquee signing.

It will also be interesting to see how he settles into the side though if a move does materialise, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and others all vying for a starting berth for the reigning La Liga champions already.