Catalan giants Barcelona have reportedly offered north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham the chance to sign one of their out-of-favour attackers.

According to Spanish publication AS, Barcelona are set to offer Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham the chance to sign young attacker Malcom this summer. It’s understood that the La Liga champions are keen on offloading the star in order to finance an audacious move that would see Neymar return to the Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian is thought to have favoured a move to German giants Borussia Dortmund, but the Blaugrana believe that they can sell the ace for a higher fee to a Premier League club.

Malcom has struggled for Ernesto Valverde’s side since his move to Barcelona last summer, the winger managed to make 24 appearances across all competitions – but a large number of these come off the bench.

The highly-rated youngster should seek a move away to get his career back on track.

Malcom would have the chance to establish himself as a key player under Unai Emery, the Gunners are lacking quality options out wide – the only out and out winger for Arsenal currently is Alex Iwobi.

The Brazilian ace would certainly be open to a move to Tottenham given that Mauricio Pochettino has worked wonders with young players throughout his career and especially since becoming Spurs boss.

Some would argue that the winger has been unlucky since his move to Barcelona, the ace hasn’t really been given a fair chance to prove himself by Valverde after a rough start. The former Corinthians and Bordeaux star’s hard-working attitude could see him back to his best in no time once he’s afforded more playing time.

Will Malcom make a switch to the Premier League this summer?