Arsenal in transfer talks with in-form attacker who’d be bargain alternative to Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal are reportedly in talks to snap up Yacine Brahimi on a free transfer after his departure from Porto.

The Algeria international is a quality goal-scoring winger who looks like he could be a good fit for the Gunners right now due to their needs in attack.

According to Sky Sports, negotiations to agree terms with the player have begun, but remain a long way from being struck at the moment.

Brahimi would be a far more sensible option for Arsenal than another rumoured target in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with the north London side in a move that could cost as much as £100million, according to the Daily Mail.

AFC surely cannot afford that in their current financial situation, and Brahimi is a similar style of player with arguably more experience at the highest level.

Although the 29-year-old has never played in the Premier League before, he has performed well for Porto in the Champions League.

He also had his best ever season in terms of goals last term, scoring 13 in all competitions, so he still looks to be playing at his peak level.