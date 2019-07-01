Official: Chelsea confirm big decision on loan signing

Chelsea have confirmed Gonzalo Higuain will not be making a permanent transfer to the club as he returns to Juventus this summer.

The Argentine had joined the Blues on loan from Juve back in January, but didn’t make the most convincing of starts to life at Stamford Bridge.

That now seems to have cost him as Chelsea have confirmed on their official site today that he’s one of five senior players on the way out of the club.

He’s joined by the likes of Gary Cahill and Rob Green, but many Chelsea fans might question the wisdom of letting the experienced forward return to Italy.

While Higuain struggled to settle in England, he has long been one of Europe’s deadliest finishers and has won plenty of major honours in his career.

With CFC under a transfer ban and not having many other quality options up front, there could have been some sense in keeping Higuain and seeing if he adapted a little better in his second year in west London, particularly with the benefit of a pre-season with the team as well.

Another loan signing should be joining permanently, however, as Gianluca Di Marzio claims the Blues will keep Mateo Kovacic after his season on loan from Real Madrid: