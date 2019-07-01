Frank Lampard given difficult first job at Chelsea as club poised to pounce for transfer of fan-favourite

Frank Lampard could face a very difficult first job as Chelsea manager as he reportedly edges closer to completing his move to take over at Stamford Bridge.

The Derby County manager has been linked strongly with replacing Maurizio Sarri in west London, though it seems the deal is dragging on a little.

Chelsea fans will hope it can be done soon, and they’ll also hope Lampard’s arrival can be key in keeping exciting youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi at the club.

According to the Daily Mail, one of Lampard’s first big tasks will be persuading the 18-year-old to sign a five-year contract, with his current deal expiring at the end of next season, and with Bayern Munich poised to pounce.

The report states that Bayern have just had a £22million bid rejected for Hudson-Odoi this summer, but they could try again in January with an even lower bid if he continues to run his contract down.

Hudson-Odoi has become extremely popular with CFC fans since making his first-team breakthrough last season, and they’d likely be gutted to see such a talented homegrown player leave.

There haven’t been enough Blues players coming through the club’s academy in recent times, and fans will surely be hoping that can change under Lampard, who will be working under a transfer ban this summer if he gets the job.