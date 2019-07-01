Chelsea have officially announced that they’ve signed Mateo Kovacic on a permanent basis after spending last season on loan from Real Madrid.

As noted by BBC Sport, it’s suggested that the deal will cost the Blues £40m, and while question marks will be raised given their transfer ban this summer, they have been able to work around it in this instance.

It’s added in that report that they didn’t need to re-register Kovacic as their player given his loan spell last season, although it’s assumed that the agreement to sign him outright was done before June 30, as per the report’s suggestion that it was necessary to circumvent UEFA’s ruling.

The 25-year-old didn’t have the most decisive of seasons last year, as he managed no goals and just two assists in 51 appearances for Chelsea, with former boss Maurizio Sarri evidently relying on him heavily.

Following his departure for Juventus last month, that would have perhaps raised further doubts on Kovacic’s future, but ultimately with the transfer ban in mind, perhaps Chelsea felt as though they had no option but to keep the Croatian international on to ensure that they have enough next season to compete across multiple fronts.

As per the club’s official site, Kovacic has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League giants, while it remains to be seen if Frank Lampard had an influence on matters as BBC Sport note that he continues to be heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge this summer to be named as Sarri’s successor.

The 41-year-old will surely have had a say if he is set to get the job, as he will want to keep or sell players who suit his plans and ideas moving forward.