Liverpool consider beating Manchester United and Chelsea to exciting £80million transfer

Liverpool are reportedly ready to consider a move to bring Philippe Coutinho back to the club from Barcelona amid transfer links with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea as well.

Coutinho has not been the same player he was at Liverpool since joining Barcelona midway through the 2017/18 season, and it looks like his days at the club could already be numbered.

Sport have linked him with Man Utd, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in recent times, while Cadena Ser have claimed he has made it clear to Barca that he wants to leave, and that his club will ask for around £80million for him.

Incredibly, it now seems he could get a lifeline from his former club Liverpool as they’re said to be open to his return, according to Le 10 Sport, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

The Brazil international didn’t get the warmest of welcomes from fans as he and fellow ex-Red Luis Suarez lined up for Barcelona against Jurgen Klopp’s side in their Champions League semi-final visit to Anfield last season.

Still, one imagines LFC supporters would be ready to have Coutinho back in their team as he was a joy to watch in his time on the Merseyside giants’ books.

With recent attacking midfield signings like Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri not really working out as expected, there could definitely be room for Coutinho in this squad.

The 26-year-old could have been a fine buy for United as well, however, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in urgent need of an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez in attack.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are currently under a transfer ban, but could at some point have done with poaching Coutinho from Barcelona as a replacement for Eden Hazard, who recently left for Real Madrid.