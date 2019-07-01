“Title 21 incoming” – Manchester United signing given new squad number and some fans believe it’s a good omen

Manchester United’s new signing Daniel James has been confirmed as taking the number 21 shirt after recently completing his transfer from Swansea City.

Manchester Evening News writer Rich Fay has tweeted pictures of James 21 shirts on sale ahead of the new season, and some Red Devils supporters have made a connection with a previous signing whose squad number turned out to be significant.

United website now letting fans buy 'James 21' shirts, taking Ander Herrera's old number. 21 year-old, wearing number 21 obviously means a 21st league title this season. No doubts whatsoever #mufc pic.twitter.com/pkIZERRX4T — Rich Fay (@RichFay) July 1, 2019

You may remember a certain Robin van Persie joined Man Utd from Arsenal back in 2012 and took the number 20 shirt, with the Dutchman’s superb form that season resulting in the club winning their 20th league title.

They’re still waiting for their 21st, however, so could James taking the number 21 shirt mean he’s going to be the man to deliver it?

Probably not, as he’s surely not going to perform as well as Van Persie did, and will be part of a much inferior overall squad anyway, but don’t stop this lot from dreaming…

Title 21 incoming ?? https://t.co/K6L8qtJ6PU — United Xtra (@utdxtra) July 1, 2019

"I will wear #21 because I am here to win Manchester United's 21st title." pic.twitter.com/9E3jDcfWH1 — Jash Vatsaraj (@jash_vatsaraj) July 1, 2019

? 21 times, 21 times, Man Utd! ?#MUFC #GlazersOut https://t.co/zPCrV1GRwA — H?X (@HexMUFC) July 1, 2019