Southampton have officially confirmed the signing of Danny Ings from Liverpool on a permanent basis, with reports that it’s a deal worth £20m.

The 26-year-old was plagued by injuries during his time at Anfield, making just 25 appearances for the Merseyside giants over three seasons following his move from Burnley.

In turn, he spent last season on loan with the Saints, and as per their tweet below, he has now completed a permanent switch to the club.

It comes after he bagged eight goals and three assists in 25 appearances last year, repaying the faith shown in him by the Premier League side.

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, Southampton will pay Liverpool £18m up front as part of the agreement that they reached last year when signing him on an initial loan deal, while a further £2m could be added on in bonuses.

It has to be said that it’s really smart business from Liverpool as they’ve pocketed a sizeable fee for a player deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield, and so Jurgen Klopp could now be given the opportunity to reinvest that money back into his squad on players who he feels he needs for next season and beyond.

It’s an ideal scenario for Ings and Southampton too as he gets a more prominent role at St Mary’s, while the Saints boost their own attack for another year having also announced a deal for Che Adams on Monday too.

All in all, it’s a positive move for all concerned, but it will be intriguing to see how Klopp spends his money this summer as ultimately after a thrilling Premier League title race and Champions League glory last season, it’s difficult to even pick out an area of his Liverpool squad which seems in real need of strengthening.