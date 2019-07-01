HUGE breakthrough: Man Utd AGREE on personal terms with €60m world-class target

Man Utd have reportedly taken a major step towards sealing a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes by agreeing on personal terms with the player.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last year, bagging 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: ‘I’ll cry if he actually joins’ – These Man Utd fans get VERY excited as stars try to convince £70m-rated target to move

That level of quality and consistency has unsurprisingly led to interest from around Europe, and now La Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Nicolo Schira has claimed that Man Utd are seemingly in pole position to sign the Portuguese international having now agreed on personal terms with his agent, as per his tweet below.

However, there is still a major obstacle to overcome for the Red Devils, as they will need to reach an agreement with Sporting on a transfer fee, and that appears to be easier said than done.

According to The Mirror, they wish to pay €35m for Fernandes this summer while the Portuguese giants want closer to €60m.

In turn, that’s still a significant gap if accurate, and so time will tell if the midfield star is edging closer to a move to Old Trafford to further bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad after the arrivals of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka so far this summer.

Man Utd appear to be in a solid position in terms of signing Fernandes, and making that first key breakthrough by agreeing on personal terms surely moves them ever closer to wrapping up a deal.