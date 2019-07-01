‘I’ll cry if he actually joins’ – These Man Utd fans get VERY excited as stars try to convince £70m-rated target to move

Man Utd fans have been given reason to get excited after a video emerged of Jadon Sancho trying to be convinced over a move to Old Trafford.

The video below was posted by Link Up TV presenter Harry Pinero, while Dave the rapper was also mentioned with the video being shared on Twitter by various United fan accounts.

It shows the Borussia Dortmund star enjoying himself while on his break from football before pre-season gets underway, before it’s noted that they’re trying to convince the England starlet to move back to Manchester, but this time to join up with United.

As noted by The Sun, the Red Devils has been linked with a swoop for the 19-year-old for some time, although he is said to be valued at £70m and so it remains to be seen if they are willing to splash out such a huge fee for him.

There doesn’t seem to be a great deal of doubt among the supporters though based on the reaction to the video below, and the overriding response was ultimately one of excitement over the possibility of Sancho joining the club.

Given he’s coming off the back of a stellar campaign in the Bundesliga, there is real intrigue over how far Sancho can go and he’s being tipped for a very bright future for club and country moving forward.

This video certainly won’t stop the speculation, as he didn’t appear to do much in the way of dismissing the suggestion of a possible switch to Man Utd either…

