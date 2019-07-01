Manchester United have reportedly been given a major boost in pursuit of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly after his club signed Kostas Manolas from Roma.

Like Koulibaly, Manolas is another of Serie A’s most solid centre-backs, and it may well be that the Greece international joining will free up the Senegalese star to leave.

That’s according to a report from the Sun anyway, who claim Koulibaly has an asking price of around £85million this summer as the Red Devils continue to be linked with an interest in him.

Man Utd have been linked with a number of other central defenders this summer as well, but none of these other potential moves have worked out for them as of yet.

Goal have claimed Matthijs de Ligt is closing in on a move to Juventus, despite Sky Sports also linking him with United, while the Daily Mirror recently suggested they’ve been priced out of a move for Harry Maguire, also a target for Manchester City.

Koulibaly may well be an option looking at again in that case, so MUFC fans will hope there’s an increased chance of him being allowed to leave now that Napoli have signed Manolas.