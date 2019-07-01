Tottenham are reportedly expected to make a bid of around £67million to seal the transfer of Real Betis attacking midfielder Giovani Lo Celso if they lose Christian Eriksen.

This is the latest from Mundo Deportivo, with the report noting that Spurs had an offer rejected for Lo Celso earlier this summer, but could now come back with an improved bid.

Mundo Deportivo link Eriksen with Real Madrid, though they also state that Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane prefers Manchester United star Paul Pogba, even though he is described as being ‘closer’ to a move to Juventus instead.

However, the Denmark international could also make his way to Man Utd if Pogba leaves, with the Evening Standard linking him as one of three potential replacements for the Frenchman.

United may therefore be keeping an eye on goings-on at Spurs, with the ongoing links with Lo Celso perhaps meaning they’ve got a chance of snapping up Eriksen.

The former Ajax playmaker has been a world class performer in his time in north London and looks ideal for what MUFC need right now, especially if Pogba leaves.