Inter Milan are reportedly lining up a £98million double transfer raid on Real Madrid for attacking midfielders Isco and Dani Ceballos.

According to Don Balon, the Italian giants have set aside funds to target both players in what could be another exciting move for the club under new manager Antonio Conte.

Inter really look ready to establish themselves as a force again after a difficult period in recent times that has seen Juventus totally dominate Serie A.

The Nerazurri won five titles in a row between 2005 and 2010, but Juve are now on a run of eight consecutive title victories.

Another big-name target for Inter this summer is Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, who continues to be strongly linked with a move to the San Siro by the Sun.

The Belgium international could definitely shine with creative players like Isco and Ceballos supplying him next season.

Conte is one of the very finest managers in the world and could really challenge Juventus with top class signings like these.