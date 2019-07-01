The reason behind Harry Maguire to Manchester City transfer delay explained

A report last night has explained the reason behind the delay to Harry Maguire’s transfer to Manchester City this summer.

According to the Metro, the Premier League champions are waiting until the future of Nicolas Otamendi is resolved before making an official move for Maguire.

The report explains that Otamendi is reconsidering his future at the Etihad Stadium after the departure of Vincent Kompany this summer.

That could give the Argentine more first-team opportunities next season, though City would surely rather have Maguire on board.

The England international has been superb for Leicester City in recent times and seems absolutely ideal to fill the void left by the influential Kompany.

City will surely hope to have this matter resolved soon as they look in need of strengthening to fight off the growing challenge from Liverpool, who finished just a point behind them in the Premier League last season.

The Daily Mail also link them strongly with an imminent move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri.