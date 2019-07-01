Talks held: Manchester United negotiating STUNNING deal to sign £150million La Liga trio

Manchester United are reportedly ready to step it up in the transfer market as they line up moves for some big names from La Liga.

The Spanish top flight is home to many of the best players in the world, and the Red Devils will now hope to bring a few of them to Old Trafford in a £150million triple deal.

So far this summer, Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to bring in two highly-rated young British talents in the form of Daniel James from Swansea City and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

However, United could still do with more established names amid doubts that the likes of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku will stay at the club.

On top of that, Solskjaer is yet to sign that much-needed centre-back to come in as an upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

Here’s the latest on MUFC’s potential raids on La Liga…

Increasingly strongly linked with United in a £36million move, that’s the bargain fee the club would have to pay to trigger Wissam Ben Yedder’s release clause at Sevilla.

The 28-year-old Frenchman has been superb in his time in Spain, scoring 30 goals in all competitions last season to establish himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe.

Sport Witness claim a deal is edging closer as Ben Yedder has agreed personal terms to join United, and he’d be an ideal replacement as Romelu Lukaku is strongly linked with Inter Milan.

Paul Pogba’s situation is said to be making Solskjaer feel ‘uneasy’ this summer, as his star midfield player is strongly linked with Real Madrid and Juventus.

And according to Sport, this has led MUFC to make a bid for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic as Pogba’s replacement, in what could be a superb move for an experienced winner with plenty of quality.

Barca have rejected the Red Devils’ opening offer, but he could be cleared to leave this summer if someone offers £44m, which should not be beyond United’s reach.

Linked with Man Utd by Sport Witness, Samuel Umtiti could be the dream answer to Solskjaer’s defensive woes this summer.

In a potential double raid on Barcelona, the France international is being linked with a move to Old Trafford alongside Rakitic, and Don Balon have previously said he’d be available for £70m.

In total, this would be £150m’s worth of spending by MUFC on some of La Liga’s best talent, and it would go a long way to helping get the club back where they need to be.