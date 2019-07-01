Manchester United offered chance to beat Manchester City to transfer of €85m target

Manchester United could reportedly get the chance to sign a top Manchester City transfer target in the form of Real Madrid playmaker Isco.

The Spain international’s future looks in some doubt this summer after he fell down the pecking order somewhat for most of last season.

According to Diario Gol, Isco now looks set to be on offer to Man Utd in a swap deal for Paul Pogba, with Real president Florentino Perez prepared to include him alongside £44.7million.

It was recently claimed that City were in very advanced talks over signing Isco themselves, according to Don Balon, and Diario Gol claim the player himself would probably prefer the move to the Etihad Stadium.

The 27-year-old could no doubt be an ideal long-term David Silva replacement for MCFC, but there’d surely be room for him at United as well.

The Red Devils could do with more creativity and spark in between the midfield and attack, and have been linked with a similar style of player in the form of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes, as per the tweet below:

#ManchesterUnited have offered to #Sporting €35M for #BrunoFernandes. Contacts ongoing, but Sporting want more. For him is ready a contract by €6M at year plus bonuses. #transfers #MUFC #mutd — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 30, 2019

While some MUFC fans may not want to see the club give up on Pogba, it’s easy to see why this swap might be tempting and actually improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Pogba has not been at his best in his three years at Old Trafford and it might be time to give up on trying to build a team around an inconsistent player whose attitude has been called into question.