Manchester United value tumbles by alarming $1billion in less than a year

Manchester United’s total club value has rapidly tumbled by over $1billion since last August, according to latest figures.

The Red Devils had a dire 2018/19 campaign in which Jose Mourinho was sacked midway through, and despite an initial bump up in form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the team still finished trophyless and sixth in the Premier League.

That is unacceptable by Man Utd’s high standards and it is starting to hit them off the pitch as well as the Sun report that the club’s overall value on the stock market has fallen from $4.27bn to $3.17bn in the space of less than a year.

Overall, these look to be difficult times for United as the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era proves a major challenge, especially as the overall competitive quality of the Premier League continues to improve.

It will be interesting to see how these numbers affect MUFC, but it may already mean they’re struggling financially as they seem to struggle to get big-name signing in this summer.

Only youngsters Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have joined so far, and surely more experienced and established stars will be needed to get back into the top four, let alone challenge for the Premier League title.